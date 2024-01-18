Tekken 8 Game Adds Lee Chaolon as Playable Character

Game launches on January 26

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel revealed in a new video on Wednesday that the upcoming Tekken 8 fighting game is adding Lee Chaolon as a playable character.

The story of the newest entry, Tekken 8 , takes place nearly six years after Tekken 7 . The Guinness World Records recognize the Tekken franchise as having the longest running narrative in video game history.

Tekken 8 will launch on January 26. The game will feature 32 characters at launch.

The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Bryan, Azucena, Claudio, Raven, Devil Jin, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Victor Chevalier, Reina, Leo, Steve, Dragunov, Feng, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen, Kuma, Panda, and Zafina will all be playable characters.

The game will also have DLC playable characters, beginning with Eddy.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: Bandai Namco America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.