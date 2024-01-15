Tekken 8 Game Reveals Opening Movie, Season 1 DLC, Zafina as Playable Character

Eddy revealed as 1st playable DLC character for season 1; game launches on January 26

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel began streaming the opening movie on Sunday for the upcoming Tekken 8 fighting game and also announced the season 1 DLC, which includes four additional playable characters.

Eddy will be the first DLC character for spring, with the other characters coming out each season.

Additionally, the company revealed in a new video on Sunday that the game is adding Zafina as a playable character.

The story of the newest entry, Tekken 8 , takes place nearly six years after Tekken 7 . The Guinness World Records recognize the Tekken franchise as having the longest running narrative in video game history.

Tekken 8 will launch on January 26. The game will feature 32 characters at launch.

The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Devil Jin, Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Victor Chevalier, Reina, Leo, Steve, Dragunov, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen, Kuma, Panda, and Alisa will all be playable characters.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel (link 2)





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.