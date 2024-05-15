Live-Action No Domestic Work for Ms. Saionji Series Reveals More Cast

The staff for the live-action series adaptation of Hiura's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai ( No domestic work for Ms. Saionji ) manga announced more cast members on Thursday.

The newly announced cast members are (top row, from left to right):

Takashi Fujii as Ryuuji Amano, the president of Les Q

as Ryuuji Amano, the president of Les Q Mari Hamada as Chisako Satou, who is in charge of recipe creation for Les Q

as Chisako Satou, who is in charge of recipe creation for Les Q Mayū Yokota as Emiri Takeda, the Assistant Product Manager

Shingo Mizusawa as Hiromi Umematsu, the engineer

as Hiromi Umematsu, the engineer Nuno Uraji as Aki Kozuki, the designer

Takehiro Otsuki as Junta Mizuno, another designer at the company and Kozuki's junior

(Bottom row, left to right)

The series will premiere in July, and will air on TBS ' Tuesday drama slot at 10:00 p.m. JST.

Wakana Matsumoto plays the titular role Itsuki Saionji, a 38-year-old woman who works at an app development company, and does not do household chores. Hokuto Matsumura of SixTONES idol group plays the role of Toshinao Kusumi, a 29-year-old engineer and a single father. Ema Kurata plays the role of Toshinao's daughter Ruka Kusumi.

Kentaro Takemura, Taichi Imura, Takeyoshi Yamamoto, and Atsushi Watanabe are directing the series. Takeshi Miyamoto and Subaru Yamashita are writing the script. Aina Iwasaki and Izumi Maruyama are producing the series.

© Satoru Hiura, Kodansha

The manga's story centers on Itsuki Saionji, an office worker who is great at her job, but does not do any chores, until one day she brings home a young genius engineer.

Hiura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in September 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2022, and the fourth volume on November 13. Hiura will end the series on May 31.

Hiura's Hotaru's Way ( Hotaru no Hikari - It's Only Little Light in My Life ) manga series ran in Kiss magazine from 2004 to 2009 and spanned 15 total collected volumes.

Hiura launched the Hotaru no Hikari SP sequel manga in January 2014, and ended it in May 2017. Hiura launched yet another sequel manga series titled Hotaru no Hikari BABY in October 2017, and ended it April 2021. The manga's sixth and final volume shipped in July 2021.

The original Hotaru's Way manga has inspired two live-action television series as well as a live-action film that opened in 2012. Kodansha USA Publishing published the original manga in English under the title Hotaru's Way .

