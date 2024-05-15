Blue Lock Manga Listed With New Prologue Novel

Image via Amazon Japan © Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yūsuke Nomura, Momo Moegi, Kodansha

Amazon listed a new light novel for Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock manga titled Blue Lock : Tatakai no Mae, Bokura wa. Aryū, Barō, Yukimiya ( Blue Lock : Before the Fight, We are Aryu, Barō, Yukimiya) that will ship on July 17. The novel is penned by Momo Moegi and Nomura.

The light novel series is set before the events of the main Blue Lock series. The newest installment follows the characters of Aryū, Barō, and Yukimiya. The book also includes exclusive illustrations made for the book.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original BLUELOCK manga in English digitally, and is also publishing it in print. The company describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 29th compiled book volume on May 16.

The BLUELOCK television anime premiered in Japan in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and streamed an English dub . The anime is getting a second season and an anime film. The film is based on the BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff manga.

Rudel Inc. released the English version of the Blue Lock Project: World Champion smartphone game on April 23.

Source: Amazon Japan