Blue Lock Project: World Champion Smartphone Game Gets English Release on April 23

Soccer training simulation game launched in Japan in December 2022

Rudel Inc. announced on Friday that it will release the Blue Lock Project: World Champion smartphone game in English on April 23. The game is free to play with optional in-app purchases.

©Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura, KODANSHA/BLUELOCK Production Committee

The company describes the game:

This is a new type of soccer training simulation game in which players train strikers, build the strongest team, and compete in fierce games against rivals.

Rudel Inc. stated the game will begin service in English "worldwide (excluding some regions)," but did not give an exact list of countries in which it will not be available. The company noted the game may be delayed in the AppStore in France.

Rudel Inc. also said it will add other languages in the future.

The smartphone game originally launched in Japan in December 2022.

Sensor Tower reported last month the game had earned more than the equivalent of US$100 million as of January, and was the #1 mobile sports game in Japan by downloads between January 2023 and January 2024.

The game is based on Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock manga . Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally, and is also releasing it in print.

The BLUELOCK TV anime premiered in Japan in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and also streamed an English dub. The anime is getting a second season and an anime film. The film is based on the BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff manga and opened in Japan on Friday.

Source: Press release