'What Did You Eat Yesterday?' Manga Gets Live-Action Film in 2021

TV Tokyo announced on Friday that Fumi Yoshinaga 's What Did You Eat Yesterday? ( Kinō Nani Tabeta? ) manga is inspiring a live-action film that will open in 2021. Seiyō Uchino (left in image below) and Hideotshi Nishijima (right) will reprise their roles from the manga's live-action television series adaptation as Kenji Yabuki and Shirō Kakei, respectively.

Kazuhito Nakae and Naoko Adachi are also returning from the live-action series as director and scriptwriter, respectively. Other returning cast members Kōji Yamamoto , Hayato Isomura, Makita Sports, Misako Tanaka, and Meiko Kaji as their characters Daisaku Kohinata, Wataru Inoue, Hiroshi Miyake, Kayoko Tominaga, and Hisae Kakei, respectively.

Vertical is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A hard-working, middle-aged gay couple in Tokyo come to enjoy the finer moments of life through food. After long days at work, either in the law firm or the hair salon, Shiro and Kenji will always have down time together by the dinner table, where they can discuss their troubles, hash out their feelings, and enjoy delicately prepared home-cooked meals!

Yoshinaga launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in 2007, and Kodansha released the 16th compiled book volume on December 23. Kodansha Comics released the 14th volume in English on March 27.

The series was nominated for the first Manga Taisho Awards (Cartoon Grand Prize) in 2008, and received a jury recommendation in the 13th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2009. The manga also ranked on the "Book of the Year" list from Kadokawa Media Factory 's book and manga news magazine Da Vinci in 2014 and 2016. The manga was nominated for the General Manga category in the 43rd Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2019.

The live-action series premiered on TV Tokyo 's "Drama 24" Friday night programming block last April, and aired for 12 episodes. The series also streamed on Netflix in Japan. The series received a television special that aired on January 1.

Source: Comic Natalie