Ōoku: The Inner Chambers Manga Ends on December 28

The October issue of Hakusensha 's Melody magazine revealed on Friday that the next issue of the magazine will publish the chapter "just before" the final chapter of Fumi Yoshinaga 's Ōoku: The Inner Chambers manga. If there are no delays, the manga will end on December 28 (the magazine releases a new issue every two months). In addition, the 17th volume of Yoshinaga's What Did You Eat Yesterday? manga also listed the the 19th and final volume of Ōoku: The Inner Chambers with a February 2021 release date.

The manga entered its final arc in the July issue of Hakusensha 's Melody magazine on June 27.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In Edo period Japan, a strange new disease called the Red Pox has begun to prey on the country's men. Within eighty years of the first outbreak, the male population has fallen by seventy-five percent. Women have taken on all the roles traditionally granted to men, even that of the Shogun. The men, precious providers of life, are carefully protected. And the most beautiful of the men are sent to serve in the Shogun's Inner Chamber...

Yoshinaga launched the manga in Melody in 2004. Hakusensha published the manga's 18th volume on June 26. Viz Media published the 17th volume in English on August 18. The manga won the 2009 James Tiptree, Jr. Award, and it also won the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2009.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2010, a live-action television series titled Ōoku: Arikoto・Iemitsu Hen in October 2012, and a second live-action film titled Ōoku: Eien - Emonnosuke・Tsunayoshi Hen in December of the same year.

Antique Bakery received an anime adaptation. What Did You Eat Yesterday? has inspired a live-action series, a special, and an upcoming film.