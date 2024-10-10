Kowloon Generic Romance Manga Gets TV Anime, Live-Action Film in 2025

Shueisha announced on Friday that Jun Mayuzuki 's Kowloon Generic Romance manga is inspiring both a television anime and live-action film which will both debut in 2025. The combined official website for both projects is streaming a teaser trailer that reveals the cast and footage for both projects.

Haruka Shiraishi plays Kowloon-based real estate agent Reiko Kujirai (first image below) in the anime, while Tomokazu Sugita plays her colleague Hajime Kudō (second image).

Image via Comic Natalie © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

Image via Comic Natalie © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

Riho Yoshioka (first image below, Blind, Anime Supremacy!) plays Reiko Kujirai in the live-action film, while Kōshi Mizukami (second image, Nina, My Love ) plays Hajima Kudō.

Image via Comic Natalie © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

Image via Comic Natalie © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

© Jun Mayuzuki, Shueisha, Yen Press

Welcome to Kowloon Walled City: a dystopian townscape where the people are brimming with nostalgia, and where the past, present, and future converge. Amid the hidden emotions and extraordinary daily lives of the men and women working in its confines, a tale of romance begins to unfold for real estate agent Reiko Kujirai―one that feels as familiar as Kowloon itself…

is releasing the manga in English and describes the story:

Mayuzuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in November 2019. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in October 2023, and will publish the 10th volume on October 18. Yen Press released the eighth volume on September 17.

Mayuzuki's previous manga was After the Rain , which launched in Shogakukan 's Monthly Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2014 and transferred to Weekly Big Comic Spirits in early 2016, where it serialized a new chapter every other week until it ended in March 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th and final volume in April 2018. Vertical licensed the manga, and released the complete manga in five omnibus volumes

The After the Rain manga's 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in January 2018 on the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV . The show streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in May 2018.