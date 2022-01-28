Yen Press Licenses Tsubaki-chou Lonely Planet, Kowloon Generic Romance, Tales of the Kingdom Manga

Also: 4 light novels, 86 audiobook

Yen Press announced on Friday that it will release the following manga, novels, and books for release in July 2022. The conpany also revealed that it will release an audiobook edition of Asato Asato 's 86—EIGHTY-SIX light novel series in July.

Title: Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet manga

Creator: Mika Yamamori

Summary: Fumi Oono, second-year high school student. Stuck with the debts of her father, she needs a job—fast. While she did indeed manage to find one as a housekeeper for THE Akatsuki Kibikino, it leaves much to be desired. After all, the novelist has a mean glare and an even worse attitude…And on top of that, she has to live with him?!



Title: Kowloon Generic Romance manga

Creator: Jun Mayuzuki

Summary: Welcome to Kowloon Walled City—a dystopian townscape full of people brimming with nostalgia and a place where the past, present, and future converge. This vividly drawn tale tells the story of the secret feelings and extraordinary daily lives of the working men and women in the city.



Title: Silent Witch light novel

Creators: Matsuri Isora (story) Nanna Fujimi (art)

Summary: Monica Everett, the Silent Witch, is the world's only practitioner of Voiceless Magic, a veritable heroine who single-handedly fended off the Black Dragon of legend. However, the young prodigy is actually…super-duper shy! Yup, turns out she only learned Voiceless Magic to avoid speaking in public. Ignorant of this, the Seven Sages have placed her on a top-secret mission to guard the Second Prince. Can Monica keep it together as she contends with both social interaction and the evils targeting the young royal?



Title: Kakuriyo Shinjuki: God's Doctor Starts a Practice in Another World light novel

Creator: Tamaki Itomori

Summary: A girl named Yae reincarnates into a world where one's name determines their essence. When a monster attacks her, she unleashes Arai, an ex-god in the form of a golden tiger, to defend herself. Shortly after, however, Arai manipulates Yae into assisting his little brother, who has been warped into a grotesque form by a disease that strips people of their essences. As Yae searches for a cure, she finds herself warming to the pompous, threatening Arai…



Title: Tales of the Kingdom manga

Creators: Asumiko Nakamura

Summary: Purple-eyed Adarte, blue-eyed Adolte. One enveloped in light—the graceful son; and one shrouded in darkness—the prisoner. Destined to walk different paths in a kingdom where a beautiful man is lauded as a hero while his enigmatic assistant toils to support him…



Title: Higehiro : After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway light novel

Creators: Shimesaba (story), booota (art)

Summary: Yoshida was just rejected by his crush of five years. On the way home from drowning his sorrows, he runs into a girl crouching in the middle of the road, and she offers him a deal—let her crash at his place and he can do whatever he wants with her. When he refuses, she asks to stay for free. This is the story of Yoshida, a 26-year-old office worker, and Sayu, a runaway high school girl, and their unconventional life together.

The Yen On edition of the novel series will feature a new edit of Kadokawa 's digi-pub version on BookWalker Global.



Title: Tower of the Sun light novel

Creator: Tomihiko Morimi

Summary: One young man's boring college life changes forever when he shares a budding romance with a girl named Mizuo. And it all comes tumbling down when she of all people has the gall to dump him! Now with only his enormous (some might say delusional) imagination to his name, he starts tearing through the streets of Kyoto! A Japanese fantasy novel for every man who's been let down by love, and everyone planning on doing so.



Title: Delicious in Dungeon : The Adventurer's Bible book

Creator: Tomihiko Morimi

Summary: Featuring Laios and Marcille of course, and even the Lunatic Magician and Elves, don't miss out on these new illustrations encompassing almost all your favorite characters. Within, you'll find various stories that couldn't be told during the main story, detailed character information ranging from age, height, BMI, family structure, and the first time they died—absolutely everything there is to know about the characters. Plus, descriptions of the magical creatures that live in the dungeons. This is the one-stop-shop companion full to bursting with world origin stories, monster guides, multiple dungeons, and descriptions of the various races that live in the world of Delicious in Dungeon .



Source: Press releases