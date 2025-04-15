Jun Mayuzuki: Kowloon Generic Romance Manga Is in Final Arc

Manga launched in 2019; anime adaptation premiered on April 5

The Japanese websiteCross Trend posted on Tuesday a restructured interview article, in which manga creatorconfirmed that themanga is nearing its climax, and is in its final arc. The original article appeared in the April issue of themagazine, which shipped on March 4.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English and describes the story:

Welcome to Kowloon Walled City: a dystopian townscape where the people are brimming with nostalgia, and where the past, present, and future converge. Amid the hidden emotions and extraordinary daily lives of the men and women working in its confines, a tale of romance begins to unfold for real estate agent Reiko Kujirai―one that feels as familiar as Kowloon itself…

Mayuzuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in November 2019. Shueisha will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on Thursday. Yen Press released the ninth volume on January 21.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on April 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film that will open this summer. Riho Yoshioka (Blind, Anime Supremacy!) plays Reiko Kujirai in the live-action film, while Kōshi Mizukami ( Nina, My Love ) plays Hajima Kudō.

Mayuzuki's previous manga was After the Rain , which launched in Shogakukan 's Monthly Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2014 and transferred to Weekly Big Comic Spirits in early 2016, where it serialized a new chapter every other week until it ended in March 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th and final volume in April 2018. Vertical licensed the manga, and released the complete manga in five omnibus volumes.

The After the Rain manga's 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in January 2018 on the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV . The show streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in May 2018.

Source: Nikkei Cross Trend (山内 涼子)