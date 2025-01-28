Live-Action Kowloon Generic Romance Film Reveals More Cast, Summer Opening

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the upcoming television anime and live-action film of Jun Mayuzuki 's Kowloon Generic Romance manga revealed more cast members and the summer opening for the live-action film on Wednesday.

The new cast members include:

Riho Yoshioka (Blind, Anime Supremacy!) plays Reiko Kujirai in the live-action film, while Kōshi Mizukami ( Nina, My Love ) plays Hajima Kudō.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English and describes the story:

Welcome to Kowloon Walled City: a dystopian townscape where the people are brimming with nostalgia, and where the past, present, and future converge. Amid the hidden emotions and extraordinary daily lives of the men and women working in its confines, a tale of romance begins to unfold for real estate agent Reiko Kujirai―one that feels as familiar as Kowloon itself…

Mayuzuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in November 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in October 2024. Yen Press released the ninth volume on January 21.

The television anime will premiere in April.

Mayuzuki's previous manga was After the Rain , which launched in Shogakukan 's Monthly Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2014 and transferred to Weekly Big Comic Spirits in early 2016, where it serialized a new chapter every other week until it ended in March 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th and final volume in April 2018. Vertical licensed the manga, and released the complete manga in five omnibus volumes

The After the Rain manga's 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in January 2018 on the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV . The show streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in May 2018.

Sources: Kowloon Generic Romance live-action film's X / Twitter account, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.