News
Crunchyroll to Stream Kowloon Generic Romance, Maebashi Witches, Apocalypse Hotel, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 2, SHIROHIYO
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it also stream the following anime for the spring 2025 season (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses):
In addition, the streaming premiere of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! has moved to March 25, and the first three episodes are now available on Crunchyroll.
- Kowloon Generic Romance (English, pictured right) — April 5
- Maebashi Witches — April 6
- Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish) — April 7
- Apocalypse Hotel — April 8
- SHIROHIYO - Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble: Raising My Baby Brother With Memories From My Past Life — April 20
In addition, the streaming premiere of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! has moved to March 25, and the first three episodes are now available on Crunchyroll.
Source; Email correspondence