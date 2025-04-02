×
News
Crunchyroll to Stream Kowloon Generic Romance, Maebashi Witches, Apocalypse Hotel, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 2, SHIROHIYO

20250305
Image via Kowloon Generic Romance anime's website
© 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it also stream the following anime for the spring 2025 season (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses):

In addition, the streaming premiere of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! has moved to March 25, and the first three episodes are now available on Crunchyroll.

Source; Email correspondence

