Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast, Staff for Kowloon Generic Romance, The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl, Aharen-san wa Hakarenai 2nd Season Anime

Englishstarted streaming on Sunday;2nd season streams on Monday

Image via Kowloon Generic Romance anime's website © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl

dub

started streaming the Englishforandseries on Sunday. The Englishfor the second season of) starts streaming on Monday.

The English dub cast for Kowloon Generic Romance are:

The English dub staff includes:

The anime adaptation of Jun Mayuzuki 's Kowloon Generic Romance manga premiered on April 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film that will open this summer.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2025 シロヒ・神栖みか/KADOKAWA/ゴリラの神から加護された製作委員会

The English dub cast for The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl includes:

The English dub staff are:

The television anime of Mika Kamisu 's manga adaptation of Shirohi 's Gorilla no Kami Kara Kago Sareta Reijō wa Ōritsu Kishidan de Kawaigareru ( The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl or The Lady Blessed by the Gorilla God Is Adored by the Royal Knights) novel series premiered on April 6. Crunchyroll streams the series as it airs under the English title The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl .



The English dub cast for the second season of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai includes:

Ben Balmaceda as Raido

as Raido Kelsey Cruz as Aharen

as Aharen Kara Edwards as Riku

as Riku Katelyn Barr as Tobaru

as Tobaru Kristen McGuire as Oshiro

as Oshiro Kevin D. Thelwell as Ishikawa

as Ishikawa Veronica Laux as Sato

as Sato Tia Ballard as Miyahira

The English dub staff are:

The second season of the anime adaptation of Asato Mizu 's Aharen-san wa Hakarenai manga premiered on April 7. Crunchyroll streams the series as it airs in Japan.

The first season of the anime aired in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and also streamed an English dub .



Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3) (Liam Dempsey)