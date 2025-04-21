News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast, Staff for Kowloon Generic Romance, The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl, Aharen-san wa Hakarenai 2nd Season Anime
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The English dub cast for Kowloon Generic Romance are:
- Lauren Landa as Reiko
- Ben Balmaceda as Kudo
- Brent Mukai as Lee
- Edward Mendoza as Gwen
- Risa Mei as Xiaohei
The English dub staff includes:
- Voice Director: Julie Maddalena
- Producer: Eric P. Sherman
- Writer/Adaptation: Chris Cason
- Mixer: Kenneth Thompson
- Engineer: Esgardo Valadez
The anime adaptation of Jun Mayuzuki's Kowloon Generic Romance manga premiered on April 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
The manga is also inspiring a live-action film that will open this summer.
The English dub cast for The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl includes:
- Tia Ballard as Sophia
- Aiden Call as Louis
- Kevin D. Thelwell as Isaac
- Landon McDonald as Eddy
- Sean Hennigan as Headmaster
- Francine Gonzalez as Carissa
- Marcus D. Stimac as Gorilla
The English dub staff are:
- Voice Director: Caitlin Glass
- Producer: Samantha Herek
- Adaptation: Ben Phillips
- Mixer: William Dewell
- Engineer: Victor Acosta
The television anime of Mika Kamisu's manga adaptation of Shirohi's Gorilla no Kami Kara Kago Sareta Reijō wa Ōritsu Kishidan de Kawaigareru (The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl or The Lady Blessed by the Gorilla God Is Adored by the Royal Knights) novel series premiered on April 6. Crunchyroll streams the series as it airs under the English title The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl.
The English dub cast for the second season of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai includes:
- Ben Balmaceda as Raido
- Kelsey Cruz as Aharen
- Kara Edwards as Riku
- Katelyn Barr as Tobaru
- Kristen McGuire as Oshiro
- Kevin D. Thelwell as Ishikawa
- Veronica Laux as Sato
- Tia Ballard as Miyahira
The English dub staff are:
- Voice Director: Jonathan Rigg
- Producer: Samantha Herek
- Adaptation: Matthew Greenbaum
- Mixer: Andrew Tipps
- Engineer: Derric Benavides
The second season of the anime adaptation of Asato Mizu's Aharen-san wa Hakarenai manga premiered on April 7. Crunchyroll streams the series as it airs in Japan.
The first season of the anime aired in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and also streamed an English dub.
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3) (Liam Dempsey)