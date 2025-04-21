×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast, Staff for Kowloon Generic Romance, The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl, Aharen-san wa Hakarenai 2nd Season Anime

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kowloon Generic Romance, The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl English dub started streaming on Sunday; Aharen-san wa Hakarenai 2nd season streams on Monday

20250305
Image via Kowloon Generic Romance anime's website
© 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会
Crunchyroll started streaming the English dub for Kowloon Generic Romance and The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl series on Sunday. The English dub for the second season of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (Aharen Is Indecipherable) starts streaming on Monday.

The English dub cast for Kowloon Generic Romance are:

The English dub staff includes:

The anime adaptation of Jun Mayuzuki's Kowloon Generic Romance manga premiered on April 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film that will open this summer.

Gorilla no Kami Kara Kago Sareta Reijō wa Ōritsu Kishidan de Kawaigareru key visual
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
© 2025 シロヒ・神栖みか/KADOKAWA/ゴリラの神から加護された製作委員会

The English dub cast for The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl includes:

The English dub staff are:

The television anime of Mika Kamisu's manga adaptation of Shirohi's Gorilla no Kami Kara Kago Sareta Reijō wa Ōritsu Kishidan de Kawaigareru (The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl or The Lady Blessed by the Gorilla God Is Adored by the Royal Knights) novel series premiered on April 6. Crunchyroll streams the series as it airs under the English title The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 key visual
Image via Aharen-san wa Hakarenai anime's website
©水あさと／集英社・BILIBILI

The English dub cast for the second season of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai includes:

The English dub staff are:

The second season of the anime adaptation of Asato Mizu's Aharen-san wa Hakarenai manga premiered on April 7. Crunchyroll streams the series as it airs in Japan.

The first season of the anime aired in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3) (Liam Dempsey)

discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives