Gorilla no Kami Kara Kago Sareta Reijō wa Ōritsu Kishidan de Kawaiigareru Manga Gets 2025 TV Anime

Kadokawa announced on Tuesday (which is World Gorilla Day) that Mika Kamisu's manga adaptation of Shirohi 's Gorilla no Kami Kara Kago Sareta Reijō wa Ōritsu Kishidan de Kawaiigareru (The Lady Blessed by the Gorilla God Is Adored by the Royal Knights) novel series is itself inspiring a television anime next year.

Kamisu drew the illustration below to celebrate the announcement.

The "never-before-seen gorilla romantic comedy" fantasy is set in a world where people can be blessed by various animal gods upon turning 16. It follows the coming of age of Sofia Reeler, a timid countess who happens to be blessed by the Gorilla God (who is said to be the most powerful god in combat).

Shirohi created the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō serice, and Kamisu serializes the manga on Kadokawa 's Flos Comic service.





