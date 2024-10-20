News
San-x's Rilakkuma Character Gets New Anime by Production I.G
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for San-X's Rilakkuma character revealed on Sunday that the character will get an anime by Production I.G. Yoshimi Itazu (The Concierge anime film) directed and storyboarded the promotional video announcing the anime below, and the video's staff includes other veterans of The Concierge such as character designer/key animator Chiyo Morita, concept color designer Izumi Hirose, in-between animator Maiko Nogami, editor Junichi Uematsu, and cinematographer Hiroshi Tanaka. The video previews the anime's theme song "stay with me" by YOASOBI vocalist Lilas Ikuta, a fan of the Rilakkuma character.
San-X launched the character that Aki Kondo created in 2003.
Netflix premiered the Rilakkuma and Kaoru (Rilakkuma to Kaoru-san) anime series in 2019, and the Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure stop-motion anime series in 2022.

