Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime's 3rd Season 2nd Promo Video Reveals July 5 Debut

More cast announced

A stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2026 event announced on Saturday that the third season of the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation III , will debut on July 5. The event also revealed a second promotional video, previewing the show's "Eris Training Arc." The below video also previews Yuiko Ōhara 's opening theme song "Ketsui no Uta" (Song of Decision).

The anime will debut on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 5 at 24:00 (effectively July 5 at 12:00 a.m.), and will air later on Sun TV and KBS Kyoto .

The event also revealed three cast members and character designs.

Ai Kakuma as Eris Boreas Greyrat

Image courtesy of Slow Curve ©理不尽な孫の手/MFブックス/「無職転生Ⅲ」製作委員会

Haruka Tomatsu as Nina Farion

Image courtesy of Slow Curve ©理不尽な孫の手/MFブックス/「無職転生Ⅲ」製作委員会

Tetsu Inada as Gal Farion

Image courtesy of Slow Curve ©理不尽な孫の手/MFブックス/「無職転生Ⅲ」製作委員会

©理不尽な孫の手/MFブックス/「無職転生Ⅲ」製作委員会

Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious

Seven Seas

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

's original main light novel series and's manga adaptation. The company also licensed 's) spinoff manga.describes the "epic and influential fantasy" story of the original novels:

Rifujin na Magonote initially serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2012 to 2015. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint then began publishing a print version in 2014. The 26th volume shipped in November 2022.

The first part of the novels' first anime adaptation debuted in January 2021, and the second part debuted in October 2021, after a delay from that July. Funimation streamed the season. Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the anime, including the unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode "Eris the Goblin Slayer."

The second season aired for two cours (two quarters of a year). The first half premiered on Tokyo MX in July 2023 before airing on other networks, and the second half debuted in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired.

A free-to-play Mushoku Tensei - Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu: Chronicle of Echoes (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Chronicle of Echoes) "serious alternate-world x 3D battle role-playing game" will launch this year. Gree Entertainment is planning and releasing the game, and Asobimo is developing and maintaining it.

The event on Saturday revealed a new pre-registration video for the game. Pre-registration is available now.

Sources: Press release, AnimeJapan 2026 stage event