Psyren TV Anime's October 2026 Premiere Listed

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

Thebooth at the AnimeJapan 2026 event on Saturday lists the television anime of'smanga with an October 2026 premiere date. (is the listed studio for animation production.)

REMOW described the anime's story:

One day, high schooler Ageha Yoshina picks up a mysterious “red phone card” left behind in a public telephone booth. A few days later, his childhood friend and classmate, Sakurako Amamiya—who possessed the same card—suddenly vanishes without a trace. In search of her, Ageha finds himself drawn into the rumors surrounding a nationwide string of mysterious disappearances, said to be the work of a secret organization known only as “ Psyren .” When he accesses the group, a deadly game begins—one that will change his fate forever.

The anime will star Rikuya Yasuda as Ageha Yoshina and Mayuko Kazama as Sakurako Amamiya.

The other cast members include:

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Hiryu Asaga, a high school student the same age as Ageha Yoshina and Sakurako Amamiya.

as Hiryu Asaga, a high school student the same age as Ageha Yoshina and Sakurako Amamiya. Sōma Saitō as Oboro Mochizuki, a popular actor who, despite his friendly appearance, recklessly pursues the thrill of life.

as Oboro Mochizuki, a popular actor who, despite his friendly appearance, recklessly pursues the thrill of life. Yukihiro Nozuyama as Kabuto Kirisaki, a carefree troublemaker who loves money and girls.

Katsumi Ono ( Symphogear AXZ , Symphogear G , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Shin Yoshida ( Naruto Shippūden , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Yu-Gi-Oh! GX ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Akira Ōkuma ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus ; Demon Lord, Retry! R ) is designing the characters. Composers include: Takashi Ōmama ( Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ), Tatsuhiko Saiki ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , I Parry Everything ), and Shū Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ).

Iwashiro serialized Psyren in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2007-2010. Viz Media released all 16 volumes in English from 2011-2014.



Sources: AnimeJapan 2026