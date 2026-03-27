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Psyren TV Anime's October 2026 Premiere Listed
posted on by Egan Loo
REMOW described the anime's story:
One day, high schooler Ageha Yoshina picks up a mysterious “red phone card” left behind in a public telephone booth.
A few days later, his childhood friend and classmate, Sakurako Amamiya—who possessed the same card—suddenly vanishes without a trace. In search of her, Ageha finds himself drawn into the rumors surrounding a nationwide string of mysterious disappearances, said to be the work of a secret organization known only as “Psyren.” When he accesses the group, a deadly game begins—one that will change his fate forever.
The anime will star Rikuya Yasuda as Ageha Yoshina and Mayuko Kazama as Sakurako Amamiya.
The other cast members include:
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Hiryu Asaga, a high school student the same age as Ageha Yoshina and Sakurako Amamiya.
- Sōma Saitō as Oboro Mochizuki, a popular actor who, despite his friendly appearance, recklessly pursues the thrill of life.
- Yukihiro Nozuyama as Kabuto Kirisaki, a carefree troublemaker who loves money and girls.
Katsumi Ono (Symphogear AXZ, Symphogear G, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's, Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V) is directing the anime at Satelight. Shin Yoshida (Naruto Shippūden, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's, Yu-Gi-Oh! GX) is overseeing the series scripts, and Akira Ōkuma (Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus; Demon Lord, Retry! R) is designing the characters. Composers include: Takashi Ōmama (Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury), Tatsuhiko Saiki (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, I Parry Everything), and Shū Kanematsu (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses).
Iwashiro serialized Psyren in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2007-2010. Viz Media released all 16 volumes in English from 2011-2014.
Sources: AnimeJapan 2026