Kindergarten Wars TV Anime Reveals Spring 2027 Debut, More Cast in Video

A stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2026 event on Sunday revealed a new teaser visual, a promotional video, and more cast for the television anime of Yū Chiba 's Kindergarten WARS ( Yōchien Wars ) manga.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©千葉侑生／集英社・幼稚園 WARS 製作委員会

Hitomi Ohwada as Hana

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©千葉侑生／集英社・幼稚園 WARS 製作委員会

Satoshi Hino as Luke

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©千葉侑生／集英社・幼稚園 WARS 製作委員会

Mariya Ise as Silvia

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©千葉侑生／集英社・幼稚園 WARS 製作委員会

The stage event on Sunday also revealed that Felix Film is animating the series in addition to Sunrise .

The anime stars Atsumi Tanezaki as Rita and Kentarō Kumagai as Doug.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 千葉侑生／集英社・幼稚園WARS製作委員会

Sunrise

Felix Film

(episode director for) is directing the anime atand, and) is designing the characters.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website publishes the Kindergarten WARS manga digitally. Yen Press published the manga's first volume physically in April 2025.

Yen Press describes the story:

Rita is Convict 999, a former legendary assassin who now works at a kindergarten for the children of world leaders. Her job is to protect the schoolchildren from the clutches of would-be assassins sent after them! But even with her overwhelming strength, Rita has a weakness—she's head-over-heels for good-looking men!

Chiba launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app and website in September 2022. Shueisha will publish the manga's 17th compiled book volume on April 3. The manga entered its final arc in March 2025, and has over 2 million copies in circulation.

Chiba launched the Yōchien Wars -LUKE- ( Kindergarten WARS -LUKE- ) spinoff manga in November 2024. The spinoff manga is a 180-page story about the character Luke.

Sources: Press release, AnimeJapan 2026 stage event





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