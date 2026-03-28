Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2's New Video Unveils October Debut

Season 1 premiered in October 2022

NBCUniversal Entertainment announced in the first full promotional video for the second television anime season of Yuu Tanaka and LLO 's Reincarnated as a Sword ( Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita ) light novel series on Saturday that the new season will premiere in October.

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©棚架ユウ・るろお／マイクロマガジン社／転剣製作委員会

HIDIVE will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The company describes the anime:

Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a magical sword saves a young beastgirl from a life of slavery. Fran, the cat-eared girl, becomes his wielder, and wants only to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Together, the strange duo's journey has only just begun!

The first anime season premiered on Tokyo MX in October 2022 before airing on ABC TV and BS Asahi . Episodes debuted a week early ABEMA service, starting in September 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub .

The series stars Ai Kakuma as Fran, Shinichirō Miki as Master, and Yūma Uchida as Jean du Vix.

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Edens Zero ) returns to direct the anime at at C2C . Takahiro Nagano ( Duel Masters script writer) is writing and supervising the scripts. Atsuko Saitō ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina episode animation director) designs the characters. Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Tanaka launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in October 2015, and Gentosha began publishing the series with illustrations by LLO in July 2016. Tomowo Maruyama launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Gentosha 's Denshi Birz website in December 2016. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and Maruyama's manga adaptation in English. The company also launched audiobooks of the novels narrated by Josh Hurley in August 2024.

Hinako Inoue launched the Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita: Another Wish manga spinoff in June 2020 and ended it in its sixth compiled book volume in March 2023.