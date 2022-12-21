Reincarnated as a Sword Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season ended on Wednesday

The official website for the television anime of Yuu Tanaka and LLO 's Reincarnated as a Sword ( Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita ) light novel series announced on Thursday that the anime is getting a second season. The website unveiled a commercial and visual:

The first season's 12th and final episode aired on Wednesday.

The website also posted a collaborative visual between Reincarnated as a Sword and the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen ) anime film.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX on October 5 before airing on ABC TV and BS Asahi . Episodes debuted a week early ABEMA service, starting on September 28.

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Edens Zero ) directed the anime at at C2C . Takahiro Nagano ( Duel Masters script writer) wrote and supervised the scripts. Atsuki Saitō ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina episode animation director) designed the characters, and also served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets perform the opening theme song " Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita " ( Reincarnated as a Sword ). Maon Kurosaki performs the ending theme song "more＜STRONGLY."

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and Tomowo Maruyama 's manga adaptation in English. The company describes the manga:

Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a magical sword saves a young beastgirl from a life of slavery. Fran, the cat-eared girl, becomes his wielder, and wants only to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Together, the strange duo's journey has only just begun! This manga adaptation of the hit light novel series features charming artwork by manga artist Tomowo Maruyama , and is sure to be enjoyed by existing fans of the franchise as well as all-new readers who are ready for a sharp fantasy tale.

Tanaka launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in October 2015, and Gentosha began publishing the series with illustrations by LLO in July 2016. The 14th compiled book volume shipped on September 30. Maruyama launched the manga adaptation on Gentosha 's Denshi Birz website in December 2016, and the 12th volume shipped on September 24.

The light novel series has reached over 1.8 million copies in circulation.

Hinako Inoue launched the Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita: Another Wish manga spinoff in June 2020.