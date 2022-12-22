Reincarnated as a Sword Anime Reveals English Dub's Cast, December 29 Premiere

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the Reincarnated as a Sword anime on December 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Cameron Nunley, Joe Daniels , Greg Ayres , Shelley Calene-Black , Rob Mungle , and Blake Jackson .

Kyle Colby Jones is directing the English dub . Jones is also writing the English sript with Marta Bechtol . Jonathan Rodriguez , Patrick Marrero , and Bryan Leach are the audio engineers. Brent Marshall is in charge of mix and sound design.

The television anime of Yuu Tanaka and LLO 's Reincarnated as a Sword ( Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita ) light novel series premiered on Tokyo MX on October 5 before airing on ABC TV and BS Asahi . Episodes debuted a week early ABEMA service, starting on September 28.

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Edens Zero ) directed the anime at at C2C . Takahiro Nagano ( Duel Masters script writer) wrote and supervised the scripts. Atsuki Saitō ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina episode animation director) designed the characters, and also served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets perform the opening theme song " Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita " ( Reincarnated as a Sword ). Maon Kurosaki performs the ending theme song "more＜STRONGLY."

The anime is getting a second season.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and Tomowo Maruyama 's manga adaptation in English. The company describes the manga:

Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a magical sword saves a young beastgirl from a life of slavery. Fran, the cat-eared girl, becomes his wielder, and wants only to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Together, the strange duo's journey has only just begun! This manga adaptation of the hit light novel series features charming artwork by manga artist Tomowo Maruyama , and is sure to be enjoyed by existing fans of the franchise as well as all-new readers who are ready for a sharp fantasy tale.

Tanaka launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in October 2015, and Gentosha began publishing the series with illustrations by LLO in July 2016. The 14th compiled book volume shipped on September 30. Maruyama launched the manga adaptation on Gentosha 's Denshi Birz website in December 2016, and the 12th volume shipped on September 24.

The light novel series has reached over 1.8 million copies in circulation.

Hinako Inoue launched the Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita: Another Wish manga spinoff in June 2020.

Source: HIDIVE