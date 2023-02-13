Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish Spinoff Manga Listed as Ending in 6th Volume

© Hinako Inoue, Yuu Tanaka, LLO, Micro Magazine

Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish

Reincarnated as a Sword

The Amazon and Honya Club retailers are listing the sixth volume of's) manga – the spinoff ofand's) light novel series – as the final volume. The volume will ship on March 31.

Inoue launched the spinoff manga in Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride web manga magazine in June 2020. Micro Magazine published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in September 2022.

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and published the first compiled book volume in English in January 2022. The manga's third volume will release on February 21. Seven Seas describes the manga's story:

Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a magical sword saved a young beastgirl from a life of slavery. Fran, the cat-eared girl, has become his wielder, and wants only to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Follow their new adventures in this spin-off manga series!

Tanaka launched the original novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in October 2015, and Gentosha began publishing the series with illustrations by LLO in April 2017. Tomowo Maruyama launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Gentosha 's Denshi Birz website in December 2016. The novels' 14th volume, and the manga adaptation's 12th compiled book volume shipped in September 2022.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and Maruyama's manga adaptation in English. The novels' 12th volume will release on May 16, and the manga's 10th compiled book volume will release on April 25.

The television anime of the main light novel series premiered on Tokyo MX on October 5. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub. The anime is getting a second season.

Sources: Amazon, Honya Club