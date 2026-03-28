Magical DoReMi Magical Girl Anime Gets Nyon Sequel Short Anime

After 2002 DOKKAAN! series, Hana starts new story

The Toei Animation booth at the Anime Japan 2026 event announced on Saturday that Ojamajo Doremi -Nyon ( Magical DoReMi Nyon), a new sequel short anime to the Magical DoReMi franchise , is starting to stream on the same day.

The story of the new short anime is set after the finale of 2002-2003's Ojamajo Doremi DOKKAAN! , the last Magical DoReMi television anime. After returning from the Witch World, Hana is overcome with loneliness in her daily life without Doremi and the others. So, she draws everyone from the Maho-dō shop with crayons on paper. The moment a large tear falls on the paper, Hana's magic gradually reawakens. From the crayon drawings, Witches pop into being. At least, they look like Doremi and the others, but something's off. A new story for these "Doremi-nyon" and Hana begins.

The first Ojamajo Doremi anime series originally premiered in Japan in 1999, and 4Kids began broadcasting a heavily edited version of the series in the United States in 2005 under the title Magical DoReMi .

The franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019 with " Ojamajo Doremi 20-shūnen Carnival" ( Ojamajo Doremi 20th Anniversary Carnival), a special event held at the Tokyo International Forum Hall C. It featured a concert, a stage reading, a live drawing event, and talk show featuring the anime's voice actresses and staff.

Looking for Magical DoReMi ( Majo Minarai o Sagashite ), the anime film commemorating the 20th anniversary of Ojamajo Doremi , opened in 2020 after a delay. It won the Best Animation Film award at the 75th Mainichi Film Awards in 2021.

Toei Animation began streaming the English dub of the first Magical DoReMi anime last June.

Source: Comic Natalie