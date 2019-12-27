Ojamajo Doremi Magical Girl Anime Gets New Flash Anime Shorts

Shorts to screen at pop-up shop in Tokyo in January-February

The official website for the 20th anniversary of the Ojamajo Doremi magical girl anime franchise announced on Friday that the franchise is inspiring a new series of flash anime shorts.

The shorts will screen at the "LB Pop-Up Theater" on the sixth floor of the Shibuya Parco building in Tokyo starting on January 10. The LB Pop-Up Theater is hosting a Ojamajo Doremi store from January 10 through February 20, and those who purchase more than 5,000 yen (about US$46) worth of goods will be the first to see the shorts. The Ikebukuro P'Parco and the Namba Marui buildings will also host a pop-up shop selling goods, but will not screen the anime.

The ”Honobono Gekijō" shorts will have a total of five episodes. Poeyama is directing the anime, Yoshihiko Umakoshi is credited with the character concept designs, and Junichi Sato and Yū Kamatani are the sound directors.

The anime will star:

The franchise will also host a 20th anniversary thank you event on May 6 in Tokyo. The event is hosting a crowdfunding campaign on Campfire.

Majo Minarai o Sagashite (Looking for Witch Apprentices), a brand-new anime film commemorating the 20th anniversary of Ojamajo Doremi , will open in Japan on May 15.

The first Ojamajo Doremi anime series originally premiered in Japan in 1999, and 4Kids began broadcasting a heavily edited version of the series in the United States in 2005 under the title Magical DoReMi .