Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy Anime Unveils Theme Song Artists, April 4 Debut

Rock band Faulieu. performs "Hatsukoi Moment" opening, VTubers Asagiri Kōkō performs "Pop, Snack, Junk na HUNNY"

The official website for the television anime of nonco 's Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy ( Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi ) manga unveiled the anime's key visual, theme song artists, and April 4 premiere. Rock band Faulieu. is performing the opening theme song "Hatsukoi Moment" (First Love Moment), and VTuber group Asagiri Kōkō is performing the ending theme song "Pop, Snack, Junk na HUNNY."

Image via Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy anime's website ©nonco・講談社／「カナン様はあくまでチョロい製作委員会」

The anime will premiere on April 4 on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 5 at 1:00 a.m. JST).

The anime stars:

Yasushi Muroya ( BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- , BLUELOCK , Fairy Tail episode director) is directing the anime at Studio KAI with Hisashi Isogawa as assistant director. Rintarō Ikeda ( Detectives These Days Are Crazy! , Insomniacs After School ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Akari Minagawa ( Shabake , The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

The manga centers on Kanan, a demoness who has infiltrated human society as a high schooler to partake of delicious souls. She has her eyes set on one particular high school boy, but before she even gets a chance to do anything about it, she has already become his girlfriend. For Kanan, who has never been in love before, the relationship is filled with nothing but new experiences.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2022. Kodansha will publish the manga's 12th compiled book volume on January 16.