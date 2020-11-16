Jump Festa Event to Host Stage Presentation for Chainsaw Man Manga

This year's 50th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga will have a stage presentation at this year's Jump Festa '21 event. The stage presentation will be part of the Jump Studio series of stage presentations that will be held at the event.

Additionally, the Onamae.com registry with an IP listed in Tokyo registered the "chainsawman.dog" URL on November 9.

Other franchises that will have stage presentations in Jump Studio include: One Piece (for its "Knowledge King" quiz show series), Bleach and Burn the Witch , Haikyu!! , The Promised Neverland , Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , and Gintama — all of which already have anime adaptations. The magazine stated the Jump Studio stage presentations will also highlight works that run in Jump SQ. and Shonen Jump+ .

This year's Jump Festa event will be held online on December 19-20 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. JST (7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. EST) each day. The event will also feature the "Jump Super Stage" presentations, which in past years were the largest stage presentations at the event. Those events will feature presentations for One Piece , My Hero Academia , Black Clover , Dr. Stone , Jujutsu Kaisen , World Trigger , and New Prince of Tennis .

Additionally, the online event will feature an online goods store and a "Jump Genga Museum" art gallery.

Shueisha usually hosts the event in Tokyo each year, and the event features booths, game demos, and stage presentations for popular Shueisha franchises. The event usually reveals news about manga, anime, stage plays, and video games.

Chainsaw Man entered its "final stage" earlier this month.