Chainsaw Man Manga Gets TV Anime at MAPPA

The second 2021 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga is getting a television anime adaptation at studio MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Dorohedoro , Attack on Titan The Final Season ).

MAPPA will open a website and Twitter account for the anime on Monday. The URL for the website was registered on November 9. The previous issue of Weekly Shonen Jump had teased an "important announcement" for the manga in the second issue. The franchise will have a stage presentation at the Jump Festa '21 event on December 19-20.

The manga had entered its "final stage" in November. Weekly Shonen Jump had stated last week that the manga would end in the second issue, but only the "first part" of the manga, the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, ended in the issue. The manga's second "part" will serialize on the Shonen Jump+ app and website. The manga's 10th volume will ship on January 4, and the manga's 11th and "final" volume will ship on March 4 (the magazine did not confirm this but ostensibly the "second part" of the manga would have compiled volumes starting again from volume 1).

Additionally, the magazine revealed franchise merchandise such as a Nendoroid figure and plush goods, as well as a collaboration with the Animate Cafe.

The manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018, and Shueisha published the ninth volume on November 4. The manga was nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho awards last year, and ranked at #4 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020 (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top manga for male readers. The manga is nominated for the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards, which will be held on January 19. Additionally, the manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list for male readers.

Viz Media is publishing the manga simultaneously digitally. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga in English digitally. Viz Media published the first manga volume in print on October 6, and it describes the story:

Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!

Fujimoto launched Fire Punch on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in April 2016, and ended it in January 2018. Viz Media published the manga in English. The manga was nominated for the 10th Manga Taisho Awards in 2017, and the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook listed the manga at #3 on its list of manga for male readers.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 2

Update: Image added from anime's official Twitter account.