Chainsaw Man Manga Ends on December 14 With 'Important Announcement'

Manga entered "final stage" last month

This year's first 2021 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga will end in the magazine's second issue on December 14. The second issue will also feature an "important announcement" for the manga.

The manga had entered its "final stage" in November, and will have a stage presentation at the Jump Festa '21 event on December 19-20. the The Onamae.com registry with an IP listed in Tokyo registered the "chainsawman.dog" URL on November 9.

The manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018, and Shueisha published the ninth volume on November 4. The manga was nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho awards last year, and ranked at #4 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020 (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top manga for male readers. The manga is nominated for the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards, which will be held on January 19.

Viz Media is publishing the manga simultaneously digitally. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga in English digitally. Viz Media published the first manga volume in print on October 6, and it describes the story:

Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!

Fujimoto launched Fire Punch on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in April 2016, and ended it in January 2018. Viz Media published the manga in English. The manga was nominated for the 10th Manga Taisho Awards in 2017, and the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook listed the manga at #3 on its list of manga for male readers.