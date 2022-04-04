Chainsaw Man's Tatsuki Fujimoto to Release New 200-Page 1-Shot on April 11

Shihei Lin , an editor for works such as SPY x FAMILY and Chainsaw Man , announced on Twitter on Monday that Chainsaw Man manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto will release a new 200-page one-shot manga digitally on April 11. Shueisha will publish the manga on its Shonen Jump+ app and website.

Fujimoto published a 140-page one-shot manga titled Look Back on Shonen Jump+ in July 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both published the manga in English digitally. The manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2022 list for male readers, and was nominated for the 14th Manga Taisho awards.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga will return with its second part titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc) on Shonen Jump+ this summer.

The manga was nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2019, and ranked at #4 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020 (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top manga for male readers. The manga won in the Best Shōnen Manga category at the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2021. Additionally, the manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list for male readers. The manga won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards last October.

Viz Media is publishing the manga simultaneously digitally, and is also publishing the manga in print. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga in English digitally.

The manga is getting a television anime adaptation at studio MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Dorohedoro , Attack on Titan The Final Season ). Ryū Nakayama is directing the anime.