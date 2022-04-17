Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle Manga Moves to Shonen Jump+

Manga that launched in June 2020 has anime adaptation in the works

This year's 20th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Kentaro Yabuki 's Ayakashi Triangle manga is moving from the magazine to the Shonen Jump+ app and website starting with the next chapter on April 25. Shueisha stated each chapter of the manga will include a color page going forward.

Viz Media and Shueisha are both publishing the manga in English digitally, and Seven Seas is releasing the compiled book volumes digitally and physically in English. Seven Seas describes the story:

Teenager Kazamaki Matsuri has long been part of an elite force of ninja exorcists, tasked with fighting malicious ayakashi spirits who threaten Japan–especially those after his childhood friend, the spirit medium Kanade Suzu. As he fiercely protects her, and his relationship with her blooms from friendship into something more, a powerful cat ayakashi vows to get between the lovebirds: by casting a forbidden spell that turns Matsuri into a woman! With no apparent way to undo the spell, Matsuri must continue battling ayakashi–and go back to school–in this new feminine body until he can find a way to turn back.

Seven Seas will release the first uncut volume of digitally in November.

Yabuki ( To Love-Ru -Trouble- , To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness , Black Cat , Mayoi Neko Overrun! ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in June 2020. Shueisha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on March 4.

The manga is getting an anime adaptation.