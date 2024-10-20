News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 7-13
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Metaphor: ReFantazio PS5 version debuts at #1, PS4 version at #4
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Metaphor: ReFantazio
|Atlus
|October 11
|82,827
|82,827
|2
|PS5
|Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 10
|63,922
|63,922
|3
|PS5
|Silent Hill 2
|Konami
|October 8
|29,374
|29,374
|4
|PS4
|Metaphor: ReFantazio
|Atlus
|October 11
|25,385
|25,385
|5
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|Nintendo
|September 26
|19,710
|268,039
|6
|NSw
|Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
|SuperDeluxe Games
|October 10
|8,061
|8,061
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|6,372
|6,025,572
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,695
|3,652,504
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,310
|7,930,668
|10
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|4,188
|1,442,980
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,347
|5,598,422
|12
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,296
|3,643,580
|13
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|2,910
|303,019
|14
|NSw
|EA Sports FC 25
|Electronic Arts
|September 27
|2,784
|20,718
|15
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,665
|5,423,808
|16
|NSw
|Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 3
|2,172
|16,010
|17
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|2,002
|1,143,230
|18
|PS5
|Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
|SuperDeluxe Games
|October 10
|1,918
|1,918
|19
|NSw
|SUNSOFT is Back! Retro Game Selection
|Sunsoft
|October 10
|1,915
|1,915
|20
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|1,787
|1,037,703
Source: Famitsu