News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 7-13

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Metaphor: ReFantazio PS5 version debuts at #1, PS4 version at #4

Japan's Game Ranking: October 7-13

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus October 11 82,827 82,827
2 PS5 Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO Bandai Namco Entertainment October 10 63,922 63,922
3 PS5 Silent Hill 2 Konami October 8 29,374 29,374
4 PS4 Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus October 11 25,385 25,385
5 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo September 26 19,710 268,039
6 NSw Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord SuperDeluxe Games October 10 8,061 8,061
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 6,372 6,025,572
8 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,695 3,652,504
9 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,310 7,930,668
10 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 4,188 1,442,980
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,347 5,598,422
12 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,296 3,643,580
13 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 2,910 303,019
14 NSw EA Sports FC 25 Electronic Arts September 27 2,784 20,718
15 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,665 5,423,808
16 NSw Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Bandai Namco Entertainment October 3 2,172 16,010
17 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 2,002 1,143,230
18 PS5 Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord SuperDeluxe Games October 10 1,918 1,918
19 NSw SUNSOFT is Back! Retro Game Selection Sunsoft October 10 1,915 1,915
20 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 1,787 1,037,703

Source: Famitsu

