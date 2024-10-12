×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 30-October 6

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Switch version debuts at #2, PS5 version at #3

Japan's Game Ranking: September 30-October 6

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo September 26 48,208 248,329
2 NSw Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Bandai Namco Entertainment October 3 13,838 13,838
3 PS5 Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Bandai Namco Entertainment October 3 9,645 9,645
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,576 6,019,200
5 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,053 7,926,358
6 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,654 3,647,809
7 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 5,553 1,438,792
8 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 4,677 3,640,284
9 NSw Honey Vibes Idea Factory October 3 4,668 4,668
10 NSw EA Sports FC 25 Electronic Arts September 27 4,602 17,934
11 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 4,087 300,109
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,004 5,595,075
13 PS5 The Legend of Heroes Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria- Nihon Falcom September 26 3,675 33,229
14 PS5 EA Sports FC 25 Electronic Arts September 27 3,145 16,410
15 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,126 5,421,143
16 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,476 3,030,444
17 PS4 The Legend of Heroes Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria- Nihon Falcom September 26 2,390 20,228
18 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 2,274 1,141,228
19 NSw Gundam Breaker 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment August 29 2,205 69,987
20 PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Electronic Arts September 27 2,186 8,565

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 23-29
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives