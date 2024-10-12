News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 30-October 6
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Switch version debuts at #2, PS5 version at #3
Japan's Game Ranking: September 30-October 6
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|Nintendo
|September 26
|48,208
|248,329
|2
|NSw
|Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 3
|13,838
|13,838
|3
|PS5
|Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 3
|9,645
|9,645
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,576
|6,019,200
|5
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,053
|7,926,358
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,654
|3,647,809
|7
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|5,553
|1,438,792
|8
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|4,677
|3,640,284
|9
|NSw
|Honey Vibes
|Idea Factory
|October 3
|4,668
|4,668
|10
|NSw
|EA Sports FC 25
|Electronic Arts
|September 27
|4,602
|17,934
|11
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|4,087
|300,109
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,004
|5,595,075
|13
|PS5
|The Legend of Heroes Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria-
|Nihon Falcom
|September 26
|3,675
|33,229
|14
|PS5
|EA Sports FC 25
|Electronic Arts
|September 27
|3,145
|16,410
|15
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,126
|5,421,143
|16
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,476
|3,030,444
|17
|PS4
|The Legend of Heroes Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria-
|Nihon Falcom
|September 26
|2,390
|20,228
|18
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|2,274
|1,141,228
|19
|NSw
|Gundam Breaker 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 29
|2,205
|69,987
|20
|PS4
|EA Sports FC 25
|Electronic Arts
|September 27
|2,186
|8,565
Source: Famitsu