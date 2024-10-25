Sentai to Release BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- Anime on Home Video

Blu-ray Disc ships on January 21

© Kazushi Hagiwara/Shueisha, BASTARD!! Project

revealed on Thursday that it is releasing the first season of the new anime of'saction manga on Blu-ray Disc on January 21.

The anime's first part, consisting of the first 13 episodes, debuted on Netflix in June 2022 worldwide. The second part featuring episodes 14-24 premiered on Netflix that September.

The second 15-episode season premiered all at once on Netflix worldwide in July 2023. It featured a returning staff.

Hagiwara launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1988. The series has since had irregular serialization in the magazine and later in Ultra Jump starting in 2001. Shueisha published the manga's 27th compiled book volume in March 2012, and the series has over 30 million copies in circulation. Viz Media had released the manga in English, but stopped publishing the series with the 19th volume. The company cancelled its release of the 20th volume in English.

The manga inspired a six-episode original video anime ( OVA ) in 1992-1993. Geneon Entertainment (also known as Pioneer ) released the anime on home video.

Source: Email correspondence