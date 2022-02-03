Bastard!! Manga Gets New Netflix Anime

Cast, staff, visual unveiled for anime debuting worldwide in 2022

Warner Bros. Japan announed on Thursday that Kazushi Hagiwara 's Bastard!! fantasy action manga is getting a new anime that will debut worldwide on Netflix in 2022. The company revealed the anime's cast, staff, and visual.

The cast includes:

Kishō Taniyama as Dark Schneider

Tomori Kusunoki as Tia Noto Yoko

Hiroki Yasumoto as Gara

Yōko Hikasa as Arshes Nei

Takaharu Ozaki ( Goblin Slayer ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Yousuke Kuroda ( My Hero Academia , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is in charge of series composition. Sayaka Ono ( CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon ) is designing the characters. Yasunori Ebi ( Naruto ) is the sound director. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Naruto Shippūden , Fairy Tail ) is composing the music.

The anime will get a special program online on YouTube and bilibili on February 10 at 8:00 p.m. JST featuring the cast and director.

Hagiwara launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1988. The series has since had irregular serialization in the magazine and later in Ultra Jump starting in 2001. Shueisha published the manga's 27th compiled book volume in March 2012. Viz Media had released the manga in English, but stopped publishing the series with the 19th volume. The company cancelled its release of the 20th volume in English.

The manga inspired a six-episode original video anime ( OVA ) in 1992-1993. Geneon Entertainment (also known as Pioneer ) released the anime on home video.

Image ©萩原一至／集英社

Source: Press release