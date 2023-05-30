News
'BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-' Season 2's Teaser Reveals Theme Songs, July 31 Debut, 15-Episode Length
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the new anime of Kazushi Hagiwara's BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- action manga started streaming a new teaser promotional video for the second season, Bastard!! Ankoku no Hakaishin: Jigoku no Chinkonka-hen (BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Hell's Requiem"), on Tuesday. The teaser announces the season's theme songs and July 31 premiere, and it also confirms the season's 15-episode length.
Dark Schneider is back! Check out the new official teaser for season 2 of BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-. Streaming begins Monday, July 31, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/pOxZVyxffV— Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) May 30, 2023
The rock band coldrain returns from the first season to perform the new opening theme song "New Dawn," while singer Tielle is also back for the new ending theme song "La Muse perdue."
The new 15-episode season will premiere all at once on Netflix worldwide. It will feature the returning staff.
The anime's cast includes:
- Takuma Terashima as Joshua Berahia
- Sho Hayami as Nils John Mifune
- Junichi Suwabe as Yngwei von Mattström
- Koji Yusa as Zion Sol Vanderverg
- Jun Fukuyama as Macalpine Toni Strauss
- Ryūichi Kijima as Schen Karr
- Asami Seto as Shella E. Lee
- Taito Ban as Vai Staebe
- Jun Kasama as Jorg Fishes
- Minoru Hirota as Ba Thory
- Daisuke Hirakawa as Ran Di Rhodes Stein Neubauten
- Atsushi Tamaru as Sykes Von Snowwhite
- Wataru Komada as Ross Zaboss Friedrich
- Takahiro Fujiwara as Bol Gil Bol
- Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Zakk Walder
- Taisuke Nakano as Ida Deesna
- Hinata Tadokoro as Vlad Kills
- Shōmaru Zōza as Hammet
- Seiyu Fujiwara as Mohi
The anime's first part, consisting of the first 13 episodes, debuted on Netflix last June worldwide. The second part featuring episodes 14-24 premiered on Netflix on September 15.
Hagiwara launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1988. The series has since had irregular serialization in the magazine and later in Ultra Jump starting in 2001. Shueisha published the manga's 27th compiled book volume in March 2012, and the series has over 30 million copies in circulation. Viz Media had released the manga in English, but stopped publishing the series with the 19th volume. The company cancelled its release of the 20th volume in English.
The manga inspired a six-episode original video anime (OVA) in 1992-1993. Geneon Entertainment (also known as Pioneer) released the anime on home video.
Update: English-subtitled teaser added.
Sources: BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- anime's website, Comic Natalie
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history