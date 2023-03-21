'BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-' Anime's 2nd Season Reveals 2 More Cast Members

The official website of the new anime of Kazushi Hagiwara 's BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- action manga revealed on Tuesday two more cast members for the second season of the anime titled Bastard!! Ankoku no Hakaishin: Jigoku no Chinkonka-hen (BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- Requiem of Hell Arc).

New cast members include:

Atsushi Tamaru as Sykes Von Snowwhite

© Kazushi Hagiwara/Shueisha, BASTARD!! Project

Wataru Komada as Ross Zaboss Friedrich

© Kazushi Hagiwara/Shueisha, BASTARD!! Project

Previously announced cast members include:

The new season will premiere on Netflix worldwide in 2023. It will feature a returning staff.

© Kazushi Hagiwara/Shueisha, BASTARD!! Project

The anime's first part, consisting of the first 13 episodes, debuted onlast June worldwide. The second part featuring episodes 14-24 premiered onon September 15.

Hagiwara launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1988. The series has since had irregular serialization in the magazine and later in Ultra Jump starting in 2001. Shueisha published the manga's 27th compiled book volume in March 2012, and the series has over 30 million copies in circulation. Viz Media had released the manga in English, but stopped publishing the series with the 19th volume. The company cancelled its release of the 20th volume in English.

The manga inspired a six-episode original video anime ( OVA ) in 1992-1993. Geneon Entertainment (also known as Pioneer ) released the anime on home video.

