'BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-' Anime Gets 2nd Season on Netflix This Year

Warner Bros. Japan announced on Monday that the new anime of Kazushi Hagiwara 's BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- action manga will get a second season that will premiere on Netflix worldwide in 2023. The new anime is titled Bastard!! Ankoku no Hakaishin : Jigoku no Chinkonka-hen (BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- Requiem of Hell Arc).

©萩原一至/集英社・BASTARD!! 製作委員会

Hagiwara drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

©萩原一至/集英社・BASTARD!! 製作委員会

The new season will feature a returning staff. Warner Bros. Japan also revealed four new cast members.

Takuma Terashima as Joshua Berahia

©萩原一至/集英社・BASTARD!! 製作委員会

Sho Hayami as Nils John Mifune

©萩原一至/集英社・BASTARD!! 製作委員会

Junichi Suwabe as Yngwei von Mattström

©萩原一至/集英社・BASTARD!! 製作委員会

Koji Yusa as Zion Sol Vanderverg

©萩原一至/集英社・BASTARD!! 製作委員会

The anime's first part, consisting of the first 13 episodes, debuted on Netflix on June 30 worldwide. The second part featuring episodes 14-24 premiered on Netflix on September 15.

Hagiwara launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1988. The series has since had irregular serialization in the magazine and later in Ultra Jump starting in 2001. Shueisha published the manga's 27th compiled book volume in March 2012, and the series has over 30 million copies in circulation. Viz Media had released the manga in English, but stopped publishing the series with the 19th volume. The company cancelled its release of the 20th volume in English.

The manga inspired a six-episode original video anime ( OVA ) in 1992-1993. Geneon Entertainment (also known as Pioneer ) released the anime on home video.

Source: Press release