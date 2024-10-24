Vspo! Esports VTuber Project Launches Anime Feature Film

Vspo!, Virtual Entertainment 's esports virtual YouTuber project, debuted a teaser video on Thursday to announce that it is launching plans for a feature-length anime film. The staff plans to complete this first part of the anime project by the end of 2025.

The members of Vspo! stream as VTubers and compete in esports tournaments.

Hiroki Hirano ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II ) is directing the anime at PINE JAM .

Fans can support the anime project by joining the "Studio Members" campaign for 33,000 yen (about US$220, tax included) each from November 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025. The resulting anime will have two versions — one version in which the Vspo! members voice the dialogue, and another version using professional voice actors. (The version voiced by the Vspo! members will be exclusive to the "Studio Members" campaign's backers.)

Other rewards include invitations to the advance screening of the anime's first six episodes with a talk show featuring the staff, having their names listed in the anime's credits, copies of the first episode's dialogue recording script, anime design sheets, animation drawings, membership cards, and advance news on the anime's progress.

Update: Corrected description of the anime's version voiced by Vspo! members.

Source: Comic Natalie