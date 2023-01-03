×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
NSFW Skin • Anime News Network occasionally posts NSFW skins. We hope that most of our readers are fine with these skins, but if you would prefer not to see them, or if you would prefer your co-workers not see them, you can disable all NSFW skins in your account settings. read more
×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
'Vspo!' eSports VTuber Group Surpasses 5 Million Total YouTube Followers

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Group commemorates milestone with free wallpaper, Twitter giveaway campaign

The Vspo! eSports Virtual YouTuber group announced on Wednesday that it has surpassed 5 million total followers across all its members' YouTube channels.

The group is commemorating the milestone by giving away a free phone and PC wallpaper on its website. It is also holding a giveaway campaign on Twitter for a clear file. To enter, follow the Vspo! Twitter account and retweet any of the campaign tweets. The deadline is January 4, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. JST.

Vspo! is a managed by Virtual Entertainment, a subsidiary of Brave group. The first members debuted in 2018, and there are currently 16 members in total. On top of its VTuber content, the members also regularly participate in eSports tournaments. It is the third most popular VTuber agency in Japan after hololive and NIJISANJI.

Source: Press Release

discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives