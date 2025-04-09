Live-Action My Special One Film's Trailer Unveils Theme Song

Cast members perform theme "YOU ARE SPECiAL" with lyrics by manga's

The staff for the live-action film of Momoko Kōda 's My Special One ( Kimi ga Tokubetsu ) manga revealed its full trailer on Thursday, along with a new key visual and the theme song.

The cast members perform the theme song "YOU ARE SPECiAL" as the in-universe boy idol group LiKE LEGEND. Kōda personally wrote the song's lyrics. Wack record label founder Junnosuke Watanabe is credited with the concept for the song's music, and singer-songwriter Sora Tomonari composed the music.

Image via x.com © GAGA Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

The film will open in Japan on June 20.plays protagonist Sahoko Wakaume, whileidol group memberplays Kouta Kirigaya.

The cast members of LiKE LEGEND, an in-story idol group, include:

Keito Kimura from FANTASTICS as Kanato Asuma

as Kanato Asuma Jūtarō Yamanaka from M!LK (as Haru Kurusu

Kazuya Ōhashi from Naniwa Danshi as Kouta Kirigaya

from as Kouta Kirigaya Naru Ōkubo from DXTEEN as Yu Haruna

NAOYA from MAZZELas Itsuki Naruse

These cast members all come from real-life idol or pop groups.

Ayato Matsuda (live-action Holiday Love: Fūfukan Ren'ai ) is directing the film, with a script by Satoko Okazaki (live-action My Dress-Up Darling ).

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga's story:

A girl who has sworn off beautiful boys meets a gorgeous pop star determined to win her heart! After a mortifying rejection, Sahoko Wakaume has sworn off beautiful boys. But a chance meeting puts her in the sights of gorgeous J-pop star Kouta Kirigaya of the group Like Legend. Sahoko will need all her cynicism to defend herself against Kouta's tenderhearted and affectionate attacks to win her heart!

Kōda launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in March 2019. The manga went on hiatus in October 2022 due to Kōda's poor health, but resumed serialization last June. The series then ended on January 10. Shueisha shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan in August 2022.