Momoko Kōda Ends My Special One Manga After 6-Year Run

"Big (surprising…) news" teased next month

© Momoko Kōda, Shueisha

My Special One

published the final chapter of her manga) in the February issue of'smagazine on Friday. In addition, the February issue teased that the next issue will "announce big (surprising…) news" for

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga's story:

A girl who has sworn off beautiful boys meets a gorgeous pop star determined to win her heart! After a mortifying rejection, Sahoko Wakaume has sworn off beautiful boys. But a chance meeting puts her in the sights of gorgeous J-pop star Kouta Kirigaya of the group Like Legend. Sahoko will need all her cynicism to defend herself against Kouta's tenderhearted and affectionate attacks to win her heart!

Kōda launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in March 2019. Shueisha shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan in August 2022.



The manga went on hiatus in October 2022 due to Kōda's poor health, but resumed serialization last June.

Viz Media published the manga's eighth volume on November 5.