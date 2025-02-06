×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Momoko Kōda's My Special One Shōjo Manga Gets Live-Action Film

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Film starring Mei Hata, Kazuya Ōhashi opens in Japan on June 20

GAGA announced with an early teaser trailer and teaser visual on Friday that it is producing a live-action film adaptation of Momoko Kōda's My Special One (Kimi ga Tokubetsu) manga that will open in Japan on June 20.

1st visual for live-action My Special One film
Image via My Special One live-action film's X/Twitter account
© 幸田もも子／集英社・映画「君がトクベツ」製作委員会

Mei Hata (bottom part of visual above) plays protagonist Sahoko Wakaume, while Naniwa Danshi idol group member Kazuya Ōhashi (top part of visual above) plays Kouta Kirigaya.

Ayato Matsuda (live-action Holiday Love: Fūfukan Ren'ai) is directing the film, with a script by Satoko Okazaki (live-action My Dress-Up Darling).

special.jpg.png
© Momoko Kōda, Shueisha
Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga's story:
A girl who has sworn off beautiful boys meets a gorgeous pop star determined to win her heart!

After a mortifying rejection, Sahoko Wakaume has sworn off beautiful boys. But a chance meeting puts her in the sights of gorgeous J-pop star Kouta Kirigaya of the group Like Legend. Sahoko will need all her cynicism to defend herself against Kouta's tenderhearted and affectionate attacks to win her heart!

Kōda launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in March 2019, and ended it on January 10. Shueisha shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan in August 2022.

The manga went on hiatus in October 2022 due to Kōda's poor health, but resumed serialization last June.

Viz Media published the manga's eighth volume in November 2024.

Sources: My Special One live-action film's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives