Momoko Kōda's My Special One Shōjo Manga Gets Live-Action Film

GAGA announced with an early teaser trailer and teaser visual on Friday that it is producing a live-action film adaptation of Momoko Kōda 's My Special One ( Kimi ga Tokubetsu ) manga that will open in Japan on June 20.

Mei Hata (bottom part of visual above) plays protagonist Sahoko Wakaume, while Naniwa Danshi idol group member Kazuya Ōhashi (top part of visual above) plays Kouta Kirigaya.

Ayato Matsuda (live-action Holiday Love: Fūfukan Ren'ai ) is directing the film, with a script by Satoko Okazaki (live-action My Dress-Up Darling ).

A girl who has sworn off beautiful boys meets a gorgeous pop star determined to win her heart! After a mortifying rejection, Sahoko Wakaume has sworn off beautiful boys. But a chance meeting puts her in the sights of gorgeous J-pop star Kouta Kirigaya of the group Like Legend. Sahoko will need all her cynicism to defend herself against Kouta's tenderhearted and affectionate attacks to win her heart!

publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga's story:

Kōda launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in March 2019, and ended it on January 10. Shueisha shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan in August 2022.

The manga went on hiatus in October 2022 due to Kōda's poor health, but resumed serialization last June.

Viz Media published the manga's eighth volume in November 2024.