Live-Action A Side Character's Love Story Film Unveils Main Cast, Early Summer 2026 Debut

The staff for the live-action film adaptation of Akane Tamura 's A Side Character's Love Story ( Mobuko no Koi ) manga revealed the film's two main cast members and early summer 2026 opening on Thursday. Hiyori Sakurada ( Twilight , live-action Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A , Rent-A-Girlfriend , left in image below) plays Nobuko Tanaka, while Taisei Kido ( The Colors Within , right) plays Hiroki Irie.

Image via Comic Natalie © 2026映画「モブ子の恋」製作委員会

Hiroki Kazama (live-action Cheer Boys!! , Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! , The Beginning of the Sea ) is directing the film.

Both Comikey and Azuki are releasing the manga in English digitally. Coamix describes the manga:

Growing up, Nobuko Tanaka was always a "side character" standing off in the corner. Now in her 20s, she's fallen in love for the first time. While she isn't any good at being assertive, she will muster her courage bit by bit as she tries her best to close the distance between herself and her crush -- because even side characters fall in love. If you're tired of the same old romantic protagonists, this modest, refreshing love story is for you.

Tamura launched the manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in March 2017. Coamix released the manga's 21st volume on January 20.

Source: Comic Natalie