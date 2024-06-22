News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 10-16
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance debuts at #1 for Switch, at #2 for PS5
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance
|Atlus
|June 14
|31,888
|31,888
|2
|PS5
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance
|Atlus
|June 14
|18,610
|18,610
|3
|NSw
|Paper Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|May 23
|10,663
|179,496
|4
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Stories
|CAPCOM
|June 14
|10,216
|10,216
|5
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,841
|7,800,710
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|6,524
|5,870,560
|7
|PS4
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance
|Atlus
|June 14
|6,367
|6,367
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,872
|3,544,346
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,655
|5,525,609
|10
|NSw
|Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
|Kakehashi Games
|June 13
|3,430
|3,430
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,311
|4,315,768
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|3,262
|1,870,860
|13
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|3,216
|1,068,857
|14
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,027
|3,585,034
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|2,810
|2,297,260
|16
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,799
|1,456,983
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,743
|5,356,799
|18
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|2,644
|987,394
|19
|PS5
|Stellar Blade
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|April 26
|2,445
|104,212
|20
|NSw
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|Nintendo
|March 22
|2,267
|180,007
Source: Famitsu