Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 10-16

This pitch-perfect enemies-to-lovers novel might be too dense for those new to the genre.

― If you're a BL fan who hasn't discovered danmei (Chinese homoerotic romance novels), now is a great time to jump on the bandwagon – just maybe not with A Ballad of Sword and Wine as your first title. It's a good book and will improve even more as the story continues. Rather it's that this is the densest danmei...