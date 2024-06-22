×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 10-16

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance debuts at #1 for Switch, at #2 for PS5

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance Atlus June 14 31,888 31,888
2 PS5 Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance Atlus June 14 18,610 18,610
3 NSw Paper Mario RPG Nintendo May 23 10,663 179,496
4 NSw Monster Hunter Stories CAPCOM June 14 10,216 10,216
5 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,841 7,800,710
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 6,524 5,870,560
7 PS4 Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance Atlus June 14 6,367 6,367
8 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,872 3,544,346
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,655 5,525,609
10 NSw Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley Kakehashi Games June 13 3,430 3,430
11 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,311 4,315,768
12 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 3,262 1,870,860
13 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 3,216 1,068,857
14 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,027 3,585,034
15 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 2,810 2,297,260
16 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,799 1,456,983
17 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,743 5,356,799
18 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 2,644 987,394
19 PS5 Stellar Blade Sony Interactive Entertainment April 26 2,445 104,212
20 NSw Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo March 22 2,267 180,007

Source: Famitsu

