News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 17-23
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition PS5 version debuts at #1, PS4 version at #4
Japan's Game Ranking: June 17-23
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
|FromSoftware
|June 21
|24,012
|24,012
|2
|NSw
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance
|Atlus
|June 14
|7,303
|39,191
|3
|NSw
|Paper Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|May 23
|7,189
|186,685
|4
|PS4
|Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
|FromSoftware
|June 21
|7,008
|7,008
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|6,179
|5,876,739
|6
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,103
|7,806,813
|7
|NSw
|Radiant Silvergun
|Superdeluxe Games
|June 20
|5,455
|5,455
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,625
|3,548,971
|9
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Stories
|CAPCOM
|June 14
|4,213
|14,429
|10
|NSw
|Spirit Hunter: Death Mark Collection
|Experience
|June 20
|3,524
|3,524
|11
|PS5
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance
|Atlus
|June 14
|3,481
|22,091
|12
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,423
|3,588,457
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,332
|5,528,941
|14
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|3,257
|1,072,114
|15
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,125
|4,318,893
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|3,105
|1,873,965
|17
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|3,030
|990,424
|18
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,371
|5,359,170
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|2,336
|2,299,596
|20
|NSw
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Quest of Memories
|Bushiroad
|June 20
|2,307
|2,307
Source: Famitsu