News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 17-23

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition PS5 version debuts at #1, PS4 version at #4

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition FromSoftware June 21 24,012 24,012
2 NSw Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance Atlus June 14 7,303 39,191
3 NSw Paper Mario RPG Nintendo May 23 7,189 186,685
4 PS4 Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition FromSoftware June 21 7,008 7,008
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 6,179 5,876,739
6 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,103 7,806,813
7 NSw Radiant Silvergun Superdeluxe Games June 20 5,455 5,455
8 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,625 3,548,971
9 NSw Monster Hunter Stories CAPCOM June 14 4,213 14,429
10 NSw Spirit Hunter: Death Mark Collection Experience June 20 3,524 3,524
11 PS5 Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance Atlus June 14 3,481 22,091
12 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,423 3,588,457
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,332 5,528,941
14 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 3,257 1,072,114
15 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,125 4,318,893
16 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 3,105 1,873,965
17 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 3,030 990,424
18 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,371 5,359,170
19 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 2,336 2,299,596
20 NSw Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Quest of Memories Bushiroad June 20 2,307 2,307

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 10-16
