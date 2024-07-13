×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 24-30

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: June 24-30

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Nintendo June 27 88,425 88,425
2 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 8,977 7,815,790
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,473 5,884,212
4 PS5 Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition FromSoftware June 21 6,993 31,005
5 NSw Paper Mario RPG Nintendo May 23 6,457 193,142
6 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,037 3,554,008
7 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 4,438 994,862
8 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 4,367 1,076,481
9 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 3,807 1,877,772
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,679 5,532,620
11 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,271 3,591,728
12 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,162 4,322,055
13 NSw Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance Atlus June 14 3,154 42,345
14 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,044 5,362,214
15 NSw Monster Hunter Stories CAPCOM June 14 2,955 17,384
16 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 2,935 2,302,531
17 PS4 Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition FromSoftware June 21 2,566 9,574
18 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,423 1,461,492
19 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,322 1,341,042
20 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,247 1,294,062

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 17-23
