News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 24-30
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: June 24-30
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|Nintendo
|June 27
|88,425
|88,425
|2
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|8,977
|7,815,790
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,473
|5,884,212
|4
|PS5
|Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
|FromSoftware
|June 21
|6,993
|31,005
|5
|NSw
|Paper Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|May 23
|6,457
|193,142
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,037
|3,554,008
|7
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|4,438
|994,862
|8
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|4,367
|1,076,481
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|3,807
|1,877,772
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,679
|5,532,620
|11
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,271
|3,591,728
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,162
|4,322,055
|13
|NSw
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance
|Atlus
|June 14
|3,154
|42,345
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,044
|5,362,214
|15
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Stories
|CAPCOM
|June 14
|2,955
|17,384
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|2,935
|2,302,531
|17
|PS4
|Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
|FromSoftware
|June 21
|2,566
|9,574
|18
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,423
|1,461,492
|19
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,322
|1,341,042
|20
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,247
|1,294,062
Source: Famitsu