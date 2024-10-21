How would you rate episode 27 of

So it looks like the animation style didn't really get any better compared to last week, which is a shame. But I'm still holding out hope that the actual U-20 match coming up will be better looking than what we have here. That being said, I had less of a problem with the visual presentation this week, but I'm unsure if it's because I'm just used to it or because the directing was better. There were some moments where I didn't feel like certain movements were properly communicated, and the distance between characters wasn't always readily apparent. Overall, the soccer field just feels a lot smaller than I think it's supposed to, and it does suck the tension out of certain actions.

However, this episode did still get a very strong emotional reaction out of me after Isagi entered his flow state. This is what BLUE LOCK excels at, its ability to introduce the steps necessary for the main character to hit the next point in his evolution while properly hitting those points after strong buildup. Ego explained that the key to standing out during these matches is to both cohabitate with the star players and potentially devour them. The first half of this episode was all about achieving the first part as Isagi made great use of all the players on the field and was able to provide adequate assistance. However, that's not the kind of player he wants to be; he wants to be the person who scores the goals because, at the end of the day, that is what a striker is supposed to do. My heart sank right alongside him when he missed a shot that was basically gift-wrapped for him, and I hope this plot point about his average physical abilities comes up later.

However, there are ways to compensate for your lack of physical abilities because Isagi's greatest strength has always been his ability to adapt and analyze. The problem with this, though, is that it leads to overthinking. When you're spending so much time thinking in a hectic environment where you technically should be making snap judgment decisions, it's very easy to get overwhelmed. So the next step in Isagi's evolution is to take all of his analysis and instinctively go for the best course of action. He needs to stop thinking right after he spends all of his time…thinking. This episode conveyed that instinct visually in a spectacular way, but it is a bit underwhelming as we get a glimpse into something that will be expanded upon later on. However, I was right on the edge of my seat when that final goal was made, and that's the kind of chemical reaction I look for in this show. Now the question is, will we move on to the other matches with the other players, or will we advance to set up for the U-20 match?

