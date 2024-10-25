Venom Collaborates Again With Birth of Kitaro, Brave Bang Bravern!

The odd couple collaborations are back

The Brave robot anime franchise saw a return to form this year with Brave Bang Bravern! The series modernized the boy-with-giant-robot trope for late-night anime by changing it to a man with his giant robot.

It was only fitting that Bravern! collaborates with another franchise about a man and his companion: Venom with Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote. The official X (formerly Twitter ) accounts for the two projects debuted the collaboration on October 23, with the anime's account revealing a poster of its characters Isami Ao, Lewis Smith, Lulu, and Bravern watching the Venom: The Last Dance movie. In turn, Venom's account posted a video featuring Isami being interrogated about the upcoming film:

Image via Brave Bang Bravern! anime's X/Twitter account © & ™ 2024 MARVEL ©2024 CPII. All Rights Reserved. ©「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」製作委員会

Meanwhile, Venom's collaboration with The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe continues. On October 25, Kitaro and Venom partnered once again for an adorable illustration:

Venom: The Last Dance opened in North American theaters on Friday, and it will open in Japan next Friday.