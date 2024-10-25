Interest
Venom Collaborates Again With Birth of Kitaro, Brave Bang Bravern!
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Brave robot anime franchise saw a return to form this year with Brave Bang Bravern! The series modernized the boy-with-giant-robot trope for late-night anime by changing it to a man with his giant robot.
It was only fitting that Bravern! collaborates with another franchise about a man and his companion: Venom with Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote. The official X (formerly Twitter) accounts for the two projects debuted the collaboration on October 23, with the anime's account revealing a poster of its characters Isami Ao, Lewis Smith, Lulu, and Bravern watching the Venom: The Last Dance movie. In turn, Venom's account posted a video featuring Isami being interrogated about the upcoming film:
＼📢#ヴェノム × #ブレバン コラボ🔥／— オリジナルTVアニメ「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」公式アカウント (@bangbravern) October 23, 2024
11/1㈮公開『ヴェノム：ザ・ラストダンス』を
ブレイバーンが全力応援するコラボ映像👇が解禁❗https://t.co/5QmsWqKLVq
さらに‼
映画館でイサミ&スミス&ルル&ブレイバーンが
『ヴェノム：ザ・ラストダンス』を楽しむコラボイラストも公開🤖💥 https://t.co/c7GIzcQu4P pic.twitter.com/MiDpPcXEuy
＼📢 Venom × Bravern collaboration🔥／
A collaboration video 👇 where Braeburn gives his all to support Venom: The Last Dance, which opens Friday, November 1, has been released❗
https://youtu.be/ipkhgw2sYQs
Further‼️
A collaboratation illustration of Isami, Smith, Lulu, and Braeburn enjoying Venom: The Last Dance at the cinema has also been released🤖💥
＼熱い魂の絆コラボが実現💥／— 映画『ヴェノム』公式 (@VenomMovieJP) October 23, 2024
特別ミッション映像 解禁❗️
『ヴェノム：ザ・ラストダンス』11.1 Fri
❌
『勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン』
ブレイバーンが #ヴェノム を全力推し❗️
相棒イサミに過去作を強制履修⁉️
こんな熱いコラボを見たとき、どうする！
《俺たち》なら どうするんだ！ pic.twitter.com/B4gbE4JWHE
＼A passionate collaboration between two souls has come true 💥／
A special mission video has been released❗️
Venom: The Last Dance 11.1 Fri
❌
Brave Ban Bravern!
Bravern stans Venom with all his might❗️
Forced his partner Isami to watch my previous movies⁉️
What do you do when you see such a hot collaboration?
What would 《we》 do?
Meanwhile, Venom's collaboration with The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe continues. On October 25, Kitaro and Venom partnered once again for an adorable illustration:
⬛️🟨まだまだ 最凶相棒秋祭2024🟨⬛️— 映画『ヴェノム』公式 (@VenomMovieJP) October 25, 2024
大ヒット上映中『#鬼太郎誕生 ゲゲゲの謎 真生版』
キャラクターデザイン・谷田部透湖による
応援コラボイラスト＆メッセージ到着❗️
「まさか『ヴェノム』と『鬼太郎誕生… pic.twitter.com/LZSEDXskfk
⬛️🟨The Evilest Partner Autumn Festival 2024 Continues🟨⬛️
The smash hit Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo Shinsei-ban
Collaboration illustration and message
By character designer Tōko Yatabe has arrived❗️
"I never thought Venom and Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo would collaborate! I was surprised when I first heard about it, but when I heard the catchphrase, 'Our Partners Are Not Human,' I thought, 'I see!' Both movies are exciting stories about different species of buddies who rely on each other to save the world, so please enjoy Venom: The Last Dance and Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo Shinsei-ban this fall." Toru Yatabe
Venom: The Last Dance
🎬Advanced screening between 10/25-27!
🎬Released nationwide on Friday, November 1st
https://venom-movie.jp/theater.html
Collaboration video (short version)➡️
youtu.be/SZZR9hdEdbo
Venom: The Last Dance opened in North American theaters on Friday, and it will open in Japan next Friday.
Sources: Brave Bang Bravern! anime's X/Twitter account, Venom: The Last Dance film's X/Twitter account (link 2), Sony Pictures's Japanese YouTube channel, Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie (link 2)