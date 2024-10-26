Magic: The Gathering Teases Final Fantasy Set

2 of the biggest names in the collectible card game & video game worlds collide in June

Wizards of the Coast's Magic: The Gathering (MtG) collectible card game has collaborated with all sorts of franchises for about a decade. Most have resulted in small batches offered under the game's limited Secret Lair sub-brand, but there have been a few full-fledged sets. Wizards of the Coast announced in 2022 that it would partner with Square Enix to bring the Final Fantasy franchise to MtG in 2024. Two months before the end of 2024, Wizards of the Coast is finally teasing a sneak peek (and acknowledging its delay to 2025).

Image via x.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Final Fantasy's Japanese X (formerly Twitter ) account teased the collaboration on October 25. The account stated, “Tomorrow @mtgjp will announce the latest news on the Magic: The Gathering - FINAL FANTASY set slated for next year.” Along with the statement the Final Fantasy account revealed the art for Final Fantasy VI's villain Kefka Palazzo.

Tomorrow @mtgjp will announce the latest news on the Magic: The Gathering - FINAL FANTASY set slated for next year. kupo📢



Ahead of this, we're revealing the special card art of Kefka Palazzo, a mage of the Gastra Empire and one of the most notable villains in the Final Fantasy series, kupo!



Please look forward to tomorrow's announcement, kupo😊

The English MtG X/ Twitter and YouTube accounts then uploaded a teaser video featuring Wizards of the Coast's Zakeel Gordon and Square Enix 's Shoichi Ichikawa. In the video Ichikawa revealed Terra (VI), Lightning (XIII), and Noctis (XV), and other Final Fantasy characters who would appear in the set. Along with the characters, the video revealed the card art for Kefka, Lightning (XIII), a moogle, Yuna and Tidus (X), Emet-Selch (XIV), and Sephiroth (VII).

Next up is a video with Zakeel Gordon, the product architect of #MTGxFINALFANTASY, and Shoichi Ichikawa-san, Producer at @SquareEnix, to discuss the set. It arrives June 13, 2025!



Get notified of future updates: https://t.co/DLDmbIH7Tf pic.twitter.com/VCp9sHM28f — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 25, 2024

The Final Fantasy and Magic: The Gathering collaboration will launch on June 13, 2025.