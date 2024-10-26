Crazy Food Truck Manga Creator Rokurou Ōgaki Launches New Manga on November 1

New series titled Shogun's Gold in America centers on middle-aged man going to America to search for Tokugawa Ieyasu's hidden treasure

The official X/ Twitter account for Shinchosha 's Comic Bunch Kai web manga magazine revealed on Friday that Rokurou Ōgaki will launch a new manga titled Tokugawa Maizōkin wa America ni Gozaru ( Shogun's Gold in America ) in the web magazine on November 1. To celebrate, Ōgaki's previous manga Crazy Food Truck will be available for free from November 1-8.

Ōgaki posted an image for the manga on their X/ Twitter account on Friday.

The manga's editor stated on X/ Twitter that the manga will be about a middle-aged man who goes to America to look for the famed buried treasure of the Tokugawa Shogunate. Comic Bunch Kai added the manga will take place in the Kyoho era (1716-1736), during the reign of Tokugawa Yoshimune. During this time, public finances were in decline, and the shogunate turned to trying to find the hidden treasure of Tokugawa Ieyasu to solve the issue. A man who is a shinobi goes to America to search for it in order to save Japan.

Ōgaki launched the Crazy Food Truck manga in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in July 2020, and ended it in December 2021. Shinchosha published the manga's third and final volume in February 2022. Viz Media has released all three volumes in English.

Ōgaki launched a manga adaptation of the The Unlimited - Hyōbu Kyōsuke spinoff anime in Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday Super magazine in 2013, and ended it in 2015 with six volumes. He and Shinichi Inotsume published Hōrōsha , a two-chapter manga spinoff of both Takashi Shiina 's Zettai Karen Children and The Unlimited - Hyōbu Kyōsuke stories, in Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine in 2015.

Ōgaki's manga adaptation of Too Kyo Games and Studio Pierrot 's original television anime series Akudama Drive launched on Renta! in July 2020, and ended with the ninth volume in May 2023. Renta! is also publishing the manga digitally in English.